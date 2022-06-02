[Steam] Tell Me Why (free till 7/1)

Accursed

I think it's been free before. I click on all free games and simply add to library in case I ever do want to try the. These showed up already in my library.
 
Armenius

3dprophet said:
A lot of people are saying they don't like the narrative. Is the story line bad?
1654272132848.png


The game's creator exposed their political bias.

It is also quite telling on Wikipedia's part when they have a whole page dedicated to the main character when the admins will delete pages of notable people because they don't like them. I don't see how a character from a video game is considered notable if they have not had an effect on the zeitgeist.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyler_Ronan
 
SamuelL421

kirbyrj said:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tell_Me_Why_(video_game)
FrgMstr said:
Was in middle of downloading to give it a whirl when I read the wiki. Pass.
I'm a sucker for trying free games but this quote gave me pause:
...Criticisms included inconsistent storytelling and lack of engaging gameplay.
Sort of like saying "criticisms include not being very good".

Eh, I'm a fan of adventure games, the world is better with more old-school adventure games in it - though I'm not sure this game is one.
 
Youn

understandable it's not for everyone, but going in knowing it's basically an interactive narrative I might check it out. story sounds pretty dark and interesting to me anyways...
 
