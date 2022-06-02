[Steam] Tell Me Why (free till 7/1)

3dprophet said: A lot of people are saying they don't like the narrative. Is the story line bad? Click to expand...

The game's creator exposed their political bias.It is also quite telling on Wikipedia's part when they have a whole page dedicated to the main character when the admins will delete pages of notable people because they don't like them. I don't see how a character from a video game is considered notable if they have not had an effect on the zeitgeist.