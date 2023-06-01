[Steam] Tell Me Why FREE till 7-01-23

CAD4466HK

Get Tell Me Why for free on Steam before 7-01-23!

Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices.
As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.
Experience all chapters free in June!



 
This gets peddled every year in June. Looks like I didn't like it two years ago either.

kirbyrj said:
"Tyler’s identity as a transgender man isn’t a result of childhood trauma, or a similar event which has forced him to change into something he isn’t. He’s a man, and always has been, and this notion is reinforced again and again throughout Tell Me Why as he confronts bigots and talks about the excitement he has for top surgery and further developments in the years to come."



I have such a large backlog of games that I think I can do without the one where I play a transgender man confronting bigots and looking forward to gender reassignment surgery. Even if the game is free. I mean if it was more like Serious Sam running around blowing up bigots that look like this, I'd be a lot more interested.
Click to expand...
 
