[Steam] TELEFORUM FTP

TELEFORUM is a FTP found footage indie horror game.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2186570/TELEFORUM/
- Analog VHS visual style, inspired by found-footage horror;
- As the reporter, conduct an interview with a grieving wife - balance between finding answers and pushing her over the edge;
- As the cameraman, explore the surroundings to uncover the truth;
- Multiple endings - can you solve the mystery of the tape?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUVYCQXhbTU