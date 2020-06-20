erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,379
... For Hentai
"And that’s just one example. Another even wilder one is the case of Tale of Fortune, previously an action game where you played as a pirate searching for treasure, since replaced with an adults-only hentai game that has kept the same name but absolutely nothing else (and whose community page is still live, but whose store page is currently down).
While community feedback is helping in some of these cases, there’s a wider problem in that there’s nothing in Steam’s Terms of Service expressly forbidding a practice like this. As lawyer Richard Hoeg says in this video, while there are general terms governing developer conduct like “good faith” and “fair dealing”, Valve will need to tighten that up (or take more frequent, direct action) if they want to avoid this becoming a larger problem in the future."
https://kotaku.com/steam-switcheroo-swaps-pirate-action-game-for-hentai-1844045470
