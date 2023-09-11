[Steam] STG Football FREE

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,138
STG Football is a game that was free on Epic Game Store for a couple of months, and is now free on Steam.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218960/STG_Football/
STG Football was specifically developed to cater to multiplayer gaming. The game accommodates up to 8 players, who can engage up to a 4v4 format game. This creates a strong focus on teamwork, where every player acts as the team captain for a quarter, devising the strategies and plays. As a result, each game is unique, mirroring the unpredictable nature of real-life football matches. The teams are able to communicate with each other through real-time audio chat during the game. NOTE: We highly recommend playing with a video game controller over a keyboard.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlMN4akvhbA
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218960/STG_Football/
STG Football was specifically developed to cater to multiplayer gaming. The game accommodates up to 8 players, who can engage up to a 4v4 format game. This creates a strong focus on teamwork, where every player acts as the team captain for a quarter, devising the strategies and plays. As a result, each game is unique, mirroring the unpredictable nature of real-life football matches. The teams are able to communicate with each other through real-time audio chat during the game. NOTE: We highly recommend playing with a video game controller over a keyboard.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlMN4akvhbA