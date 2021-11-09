[Steam] SteamWorld Dig (free till 10/10 11AM PST)

Xrave
Go to Thunderful World's website and provide your email to sign-up for the giveaway.
After the Mark Hamill webcast you should then get the key to redeem on Steam.
After signing up you should get an email that says, "The show will be aired on thunderful.world November 10th at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 8pm CET and your SteamWorld Dig key will be sent out shortly afterwards to this email address."
