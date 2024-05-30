[Steam] Sportsfriends has gone Free to Play

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 3,262
Sportsfriends has gone Free to Play on Steam.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/277850/Sportsfriends/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWVymX1SdDY
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/277850/Sportsfriends/
- Four award-winning games, together in one tight-knit package
- Simple, accessible, multiplayer fun
- Strategically deep and highly replayable
- Perfect for events and parties
NoteJ.S. Joust requires a Bluetooth connection and at least two Playstation Move controllers (sold separately), and is only supported on Mac and Linux. BaraBariBall, Super Pole Riders, and Hokra require two USB game controllers with twin analog sticks.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWVymX1SdDY