[Steam] Space Pilgrim Episode III: Delta Pavonis FREE till 11-01-25

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,962
Get Space Pilgrim Episode III: Delta Pavonis free from Steam till 11-01-25.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/439250/Space_Pilgrim_Episode_III_Delta_Pavonis/
Still reeling from the life-changing events of the previous episode, Gail seeks out a safe haven with her father in the Delta Pavonis system.
However, she soon learns that the politics of Planet Leto can be as treacherous and unpredictable as the local weather. What's more, her father seems to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances ... can she find him before her enemies catch up with her?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIan9kZ_09o
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/439250/Space_Pilgrim_Episode_III_Delta_Pavonis/
Still reeling from the life-changing events of the previous episode, Gail seeks out a safe haven with her father in the Delta Pavonis system.
However, she soon learns that the politics of Planet Leto can be as treacherous and unpredictable as the local weather. What's more, her father seems to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances ... can she find him before her enemies catch up with her?
- In this third episode, explore the largest and most varied environments in the series so far as Captain Gail Pilgrim and her colleagues travel across this new world from space port to city and out onto the treacherous oceans of Planet Leto.
- Experience a new chapter of Gail's story, become involved in planetary politics and interact with dozens of new characters.
- Enjoy 3-5 hours of gameplay in this extended episode of the Space Pilgrim saga.
- Across the four episodes in this saga you will travel to space stations, colonies, cities and islands across an immersive and intricate futuristic universe, interact with dozens of unique characters and enjoy 10+ hours of gameplay (Please note: this purchase is for episode three only)
- Mouse, keyboard and controller support.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIan9kZ_09o