[Steam] Snake Eyes Dungeon FREE till 10-03-25

Get Snake Eyes Dungeon free from Steam till 10-03-25.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/740240/Snake_Eyes_Dungeon/
Enter the dungeon, get lost and roll the dice against the monsters!
Snake Eyes Dungeon is the game were you play your chances against dangerous monsters like ghosts, werewolves or even the frankenstein monster himself!
Can you escape the dungeon with a good enough loot to buy upgrades for your next adventure?
Can you beat all the missions?
Featuring:
-Six different monsters to roll your chances against.
-Easygoing super fast game sessions.
-A different dungeon to explore each time.
-Seven different upgrades to expend your hard earned coins.
-Twelve secret artifacts.
-Secret boss?
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7s2iQKe48XU
