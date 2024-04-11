[Steam] Sky: Children of Light is now Free to Play on Steam

While this title was already available on PlayStation consoles and Switch, now you can enjoy Sky: Children of Light on Steam. It's a massively multiplayer online adventure that first came out on Switch on July 18, 2019. This title is still in EA.Unlike other representatives of the genre, it provides a truly relaxing experience. It doesn't bombard its players with information about the mechanics, stats, and lore. Instead, the inviting open world encourages you to explore at your own pace. Without any rush, complete the task, solve puzzles, and help other Children who are wandering around.A wholesome, cozy Kingdom filled with adventure and delight. The perfect place to hang out with friends—or a daily escape for those who prefer to relax and unwind on their own.Embark on quests, solve puzzles, and explore the ruins of an ancient civilization. Take flight, make friends, and undergo trials to defeat the Darkness. Play music, attend concerts, and throw parties in your in-game home.The Realm is shattered, and filled with fragments of what came before. Discover relics, decipher murals, and free ancestral Spirits trapped by an ancient cataclysm. Through piecemeal, environmental storytelling, discover the deep history of this world—and your place at the heart of everything.A kind, inclusive community is ready to welcome you and your loved ones. Express your personal style with an ever-expanding catalog of cosmetics; connect with other players through charming, beautifully-animated emotes. In Sky, you are welcome and encouraged to be whoever you are.