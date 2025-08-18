[Steam] Shade Silver FREE till 8-21-25

Get Shade Silver free from Steam till 8-21-25.This Game is a Game with dungeon crawling, puzzle, shooter, timing, secret finding, boss battles, engaging environment, treasure finding, fun fun fun.You play as Shade Silver traversing levels finding treasure, avoiding traps, shooting enemies, finding secrets, and secret levels, beating bosses, overcoming challenges, solving puzzles, paying ogres, and enjoying a journey to the end.The Game Shade Silver has:81 Levels Total ---With---Tut---Bosses---Main Levels---Secret Levels--- And---Hidden LevelsFind Keys ---To---Unlock Treasure---To---Pay Ogres---To---Move To Next LevelCollect 40 Pearls ---To Unlock New Levels75 Cool And Fun Secrets To Find4 Bosses and Bosses BattlesPuzzles to solveTraps to avoidEnemies to shootWell over 50 different enemies3 end games20 achievements100 songs that randomly playand lots of fun.I'm Selling As Finished, But Will Continue To Work On It.As you adventure into the world you play as Shade Silver, A wizard of sorts trying to traverse a dangerous land and pay ogres enough to move on. Finding new secrets around every corner, collecting pearls to unlock new secret levels, The Game Shade Silver is done in a glow in the dark style, with plenty of settings to change the look of the game. Glow stones litter the ground for atmosphere, there are around 100 songs that randomly play. 3 different ending screens all saying something unique and fun. There is a score and points, Keys to collect, Treasure to collect, Hearts to unlock, Pearls to collect, Hrs of play, Hrs of fun, See what you may discover in a world of Danger and secrets and have as much fun as possible. The game will most likely get many updates as I learn what players like and make new fun to be had.