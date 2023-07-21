[Steam] [Sega] Bass Fishing FREE till 7-31-23

CAD4466HK

Sega is giving away free Bass Fishing Steam keys when you sign up for their news letter.

Sega Bass Fishing was quite popular when it came out and remains a nostalgic trip that many still partake in. Normally, on Steam, you have to fork over $7.99 to play the game. That said, until July 31, Sega is giving away Steam codes for the game to anyone who signs up for it.

Be warned this is the Dreamcast Edition from 1999, but it is verfied to work with the Steam Deck. And you have to wait till 7-31-23 to get your key.

https://games.sega.com/bassfishing/


 
