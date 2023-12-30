steam sale.. help me pick between 3 options

which title would you choose to play on a steam deck primarily?

  • FF7 remake part 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • sea of stars

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • cyberpunk 2077

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
V

Vengance_01

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 23, 2001
Messages
7,126
I am looking for a game that's on sale that has peaked my interest. I am embarrassed to say I have never beaten FF7 the original. Sea of stars has peaked my interested of being an old school jrpg much like Chrono trigger etc... and well CP 2077 has morphed into the game it should have been all along. all look to play well on deck and then goal is to help me wind down at night playing a few hours at a time max. yes I have desktop that I might use but majority of my play time will be on the deck.
 
