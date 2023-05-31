[Steam] Regenesis FREE

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,830
Get Regenesis free on Steam!
Regenesis is a tactical rpg game. You, the player, have control over three diferent and customizable units. You will need to gear up in your base and equip your units with a variety of equipment. When you feel that you are ready, choose a mission and start the hunt! When you get into the mission you will fight against powerful mutated animals. Each hunt will be diferent, adaptation is the key if you want to survive.
