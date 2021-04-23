[STEAM] Quiplash (Free till 4/26)

​ ​ ABOUT THIS GAME​ For 3-8 Players and an Audience of thousands!



The team behind the hit party games YOU DON’T KNOW JACK, Fibbage, and Drawful presents Quiplash, the laugh-a-minute battle of wits and wittiness! Use your phone or tablet to answer simple prompts like “Something you’d be surprised to see a donkey do” or “The worst soup flavor: Cream of _____.”



No rules, no correct answers! Say whatever you want!



Your answer is pitted against another player’s answer in a head-to-head clash of cleverness and comedy (or just “Which answer is least stupid?”). Other players – and even an Audience of people waiting to get in the next game – then vote for their favorite answer.



Quiplash is a go-to party game that everyone can play and enjoy!



NOTE: This game is a same-room multiplayer party game.

NOTE: This game is in English only.