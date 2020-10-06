Steam Question - may be a dumb one

How are people in the FS/FT section selling Steam games? I didn't think they are exportable.



The reason I ask, is I have two nephews who both are now on Steam. I haven't spent any time looking in to the Family Sharing or if it is easy to set up, but I was looking for a way to give them games from my library. I know I can purchase new games as gifts, but it seems as though some of the sellers on here are selling existing games.