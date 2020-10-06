Steam Question - may be a dumb one

DeaconFrost

DeaconFrost

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 6, 2007
Messages
11,244
How are people in the FS/FT section selling Steam games? I didn't think they are exportable.

The reason I ask, is I have two nephews who both are now on Steam. I haven't spent any time looking in to the Family Sharing or if it is easy to set up, but I was looking for a way to give them games from my library. I know I can purchase new games as gifts, but it seems as though some of the sellers on here are selling existing games.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,681
they are probably selling the activation codes since you can't unlink a game from your account to transfer.
Some also sell the entire Steam account as well.

Have you checked out https://www.humblebundle.com/
They have decent deals on games that activate on Steam.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top