[Steam] Puzzle Chambers FREE till 9-19-25

Get Puzzle Chambers free from Steam till 9-19-25.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/740410/Puzzle_Chambers/

After waking up in a mysterious place, you quickly discover three things:

-Everyone there has supernatural abilities.
-It’s not a safe place.
-And your hosts are either aliens, monsters from another dimension, or seriously messed up human beings.

Solve nearly 70 easy-to-understand but difficult-to-solve puzzles.

Uncover the mysteries of this strange, uncertain place.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRjSahRpRyk
 
