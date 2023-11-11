[Steam] Project Asteroids FREE for a limited time

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,284
Get Project Asteroids While it is still in EA for free before it goes Premium in December.
Being on an asteroid in one of hundreds of thousands of newly built star systems, use everything that will help you survive.
Explore every bit of this strange universe. Get resources, exchange them or make purchases in shops at stations.
Build bases in open space. Equip them and unlock new crafting recipes. Upgrade or replace base modules and devices.
Team up with friends or fight other players for rare resources, for a place under the light of a dying star.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2405270/Project_Asteroids/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baEzlQzQ05c
Being on an asteroid in one of hundreds of thousands of newly built star systems, use everything that will help you survive.
Explore every bit of this strange universe. Get resources, exchange them or make purchases in shops at stations.
Build bases in open space. Equip them and unlock new crafting recipes. Upgrade or replace base modules and devices.
Team up with friends or fight other players for rare resources, for a place under the light of a dying star.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2405270/Project_Asteroids/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baEzlQzQ05c