Steam players are reverting back to GTX 1660 graphics cards, despite Nvidia's best efforts
The Nvidia GTX 1660 released back in 2019, but Valve’s latest Steam Hardware Survey figures suggest people are still buying the graphics card. Rather than necessarily jumping from lower spec favorites like the GTX 1650 to the new RTX 4060, players appear to be sticking with the GTX line of GPUs for the most part.
