Steam players are reverting back to GTX 1660 graphics cards, despite Nvidia's best efforts

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
3,130
I mean it kinda makes sense. For indie games and shooters, why sacrifice raw perf for some eye candy that's only in maybe a few of your games? Save a buck and get the same or better performance, why not?
 
I would say its people needing an upgrade... but also not wanting anything under a 4090 from this gen. So if your not willing to spend $1600 today... maybe spend $160 and wait.
Its too bad more of those people where not exploring the decently priced AMD cards. AMD needs a new marketing dept.

I guess there are a bunch of nvidia owners that are glad FSR is a thing. :) lol
 
They are cheap cards. Not that hard to figure out. Mass market is cheap cards. Nvidia forgot that or is intentionally abandoning that market this generation.
 
Marees said:
Interesting. These cards can't run DLSS
Click to expand...
But DLSS is the best technology ever and not a muddy looking, laggy mess at all.

Ray tracing is the even more besterest thing ever since the beginning of ever! People say it's hard to spot in most games, but those people are AMD shills, I think we all notice the framerate shitting the bed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top