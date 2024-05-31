[Steam] Plasma has gone Free to Play

CAD4466HK
Plasma is a engineering sandbox game that has gone Free to Play, but is also ending support because it “totally failed as a commercial project.”
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1409160/Plasma/
Plasma is a creative engineering playground where you can build any device you can imagine. Bring to life your own amazing robots, factories, arcade machines, giant rampaging spiders, whole game worlds, and things that don't even have a name yet, then share them with the community.
Free-form building with hundreds of components! Scale, rotate, paint, customize every aspect to make the device of your dreams.
A user-friendly visual programming tool to control behavior and logic for your devices, with advanced nodes to get anything and everything done.
Explore the Steam Workshop to discover loads of devices and populated worlds, learn from others and share your own creations for others to enjoy.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQzsNtn38Ng
