[Steam] Planet S FTP RTS

The world consists of up to 14 procedurally generated planets which you can colonize. A planets type affects things like the appearance, the farm productivity and the kind of resources you can find on it. Every player starts the game with a spaceship and enough materials to colonize their first planet. Uncolonized planets can be claimed by building a spaceport on it. Once you claimed a planet, you can integrate it into your economy!To advance your faction and unlock new buildings you need to attract residents and provide them the goods they require. By gaining more and more residents, you will unlock new production chains which will increase in complexity. At some point, your first planet won't be able to supply you with the resources you need, so you need to expand to other planets.While you start your population with workers, you need to make a decision when you advance to the second tier. You can upgrade your residents to the science or military civilization type. You can adjust the direction in an adjacent city center. Your decision will determine your path for the game and set a focus on either a more peacefully or a violent way of playing and winning the game. It may be rational to carefully consider your decision and adapt to the situation you are in.Residents of a civilization type generate either science or military research points, which you can invest into research. The two research trees unlock bonuses and unique buildings for the corresponding civilization type. Through that, the game experience will rely heavily on the path you select.You can play alone or with up to three friends. You can either practice diplomacy and negotiate agreements, or act militarily against each other. Coupled with the fact that each player can build his civilization differently, every game remains exciting.