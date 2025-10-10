  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Steam] PICO PARK:Classic Edition now F2P

Get PICO PARK:Classic Edition which has gone F2P.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/461040/PICO_PARKClassic_Edition/

* If you are connecting more than 5 Xbox controllers, please enable "Xbox Extended Feature Support" in Controller Settings.

PICO PARK is a cooperative local/online multiplay action puzzle game.


PICO PARK: Classic Edition is the original version released in 2016.

In 2025, after nine years, it was updated with a visual refresh and added online support.

It features only 22 simple stages, but its defining feature is supporting up to 10 players.

We'd be grateful if you could play it thinking this is where PICO PARK began.


[TecoGamePad]

You can use your smartphone as a gamepad with the TecoGamePad. It can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.


Let's have fun playing PICO PARK with your friends!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq5z8G5XlAU
 
