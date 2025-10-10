[Steam] PICO PARK:Classic Edition now F2P

CAD4466HK
Get PICO PARK:Classic Edition which has gone F2P.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/461040/PICO_PARKClassic_Edition/
* If you are connecting more than 5 Xbox controllers, please enable "Xbox Extended Feature Support" in Controller Settings.
PICO PARK is a cooperative local/online multiplay action puzzle game.
PICO PARK: Classic Edition is the original version released in 2016.
In 2025, after nine years, it was updated with a visual refresh and added online support.
It features only 22 simple stages, but its defining feature is supporting up to 10 players.
We'd be grateful if you could play it thinking this is where PICO PARK began.
[TecoGamePad]
You can use your smartphone as a gamepad with the TecoGamePad. It can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.
Let's have fun playing PICO PARK with your friends!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dq5z8G5XlAU
