[Steam] Pathologic 3: Quarantine FREE for a limited time

Get Pathologic 3: Quarantine free before it is delisted in a couple of weeks. Game is a demo and around 4hrs. long.Learn how the story of Pathologic 3 began with the free Quarantine prologue.Pathologic 3: Quarantine is a narrative-driven adventure about a young scientist in search of immortality and a mysterious plague outbreak in a small town. Find out what drove a celebrated academic to leave his acclaimed lab. Examine patients, uncover strange secrets, and make first steps towards defeating Death.Bachelor Daniil Dankovsky is a celebrated young doctor from the Capital. The Powers That Be do not appreciate his search for immortality. The rumor of an immortal man who lives in a faraway steppe town may be exactly the breakthrough he needs… if he can get to him.Bachelor’s story is told through his subjective lens and through the lens of his persecutors. Did he really do — or fail to do — all the things he is accused of? Can he fix his own story by going back in time and making different choices? In Quarantine, watch how this non-chronological storytelling begins.Fight the Sand Plague by examining patients and diagnosing them, but also investigating their life situations to find out the unpleasant truths they may hide. To save more lives, issue decrees based on your research. Face the horrifying personification of the Plague in the burning flesh.Dankovsky is a sharp mind in search of the truth, willing to do anything to find it. Anything you see can tell a story and become a piece of your mental map of the world. Look at everything around you, connect the dots, and read the world!