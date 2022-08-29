[STEAM] Original 2002 Mafia (free 9/1 till 9/5)

"Let's raise a glass to everyone who's been a part of this amazing Mafia community over the past 20 years. As of August 2022, it's been two decades since the iconic Mafia series made its debut with Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven."

"See where the Mafia series got its start with the iconic 2002 original Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, which will be free to claim on Steam from September 1 to 5. Whether you're revisiting this classic 20 years later or experiencing it for the first time, anyone can appreciate the story of Tommy Angelo in this landmark crime drama."

