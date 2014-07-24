Steam **Official Discussion Thread**

DPI said: I dunno, it feels like the videogame industry kinda moved on from fighting games a long time ago. There's the occasional fighting title for consoles but by and large its all about FPS, RTS, RPG, MMO, MOBA these days - especially on PC.



So perhaps they asked the question "how much do we cater to an increasingly niche and legacy genre versus adding functionality for the more popular genres going forward". Or maybe they'll just end up making multiple versions of the Steam Controller. But in any case I assume the layout will continue to evolve before its finalized.

It does indeed seem to be a niche audience, however, lately there has been a resurgence of fighting titles becoming available on PC and Evo seems to have a very big following... I do not know either.Regarding this design, I am probably the only person to think this, but the best compromise in my opinion would be to make that analog stick clicky like the directional stick on the NeoGeo Pocket, albeit with less audio feedback. This could potentially provide enough precision for fighting games and other genres witch require precision.No doubt the layout will continue to evolve, this is Valve we are talking about, though I do hope we will see the Steam Controller become available sooner than later. The whole reason I have not purchased an XBox One controller for my system is because I would like to spend that money on the Steam Controller.