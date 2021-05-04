[STEAM] Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome (free till may 9th)

Conman
Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2004
- Messages
- 543
- A Gorgeous Digital Painted Fantasy World
- An Amazing Orchestral Bgm
- A fantasy story with a love-hate relationship between Gnome and his Cloud
- A following Cloud that can be used to throw lightnings to solve puzzles and get rid of enemies
- Angry Cloud sequences that challenges the player to keep moving to avoid the aimed-at-gnome lightnings
- Neutral Cloud sequences that allows the player to aim where to strike the lightning while also escaping the aimed-at-gnome lightnings
- Happy Cloud sequences that allows the player to fully control the Cloud without having to worry about aimed-at-gnome lightnings
- Classic platformer challenges and puzzles
- Boss fights
Additional Notes: Has issues with high frequency monitors, so play it in 60hz