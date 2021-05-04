[STEAM] Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome (free till may 9th)

  1. A Gorgeous Digital Painted Fantasy World
  2. An Amazing Orchestral Bgm
  3. A fantasy story with a love-hate relationship between Gnome and his Cloud
  4. A following Cloud that can be used to throw lightnings to solve puzzles and get rid of enemies
  5. Angry Cloud sequences that challenges the player to keep moving to avoid the aimed-at-gnome lightnings
  6. Neutral Cloud sequences that allows the player to aim where to strike the lightning while also escaping the aimed-at-gnome lightnings
  7. Happy Cloud sequences that allows the player to fully control the Cloud without having to worry about aimed-at-gnome lightnings
  8. Classic platformer challenges and puzzles
  9. Boss fights
Additional Notes: Has issues with high frequency monitors, so play it in 60hz
