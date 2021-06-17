Steam Next Fest demos

R

Ranulfo

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 9, 2006
Messages
2,353
Steam is having a week of game demos for upcoming games, anyone find anything good?

So far I've tried:

Wartales, a mix of bannerlord and xcom style turn based combat. Alpha is a bit rough but the game has potential.

Trigon, a roguelike Rimworld/FTL type game on a space ship.

Battlesector, a 40k turn based strategy game.

City of Gangsters, build a crime empire type game.
 
