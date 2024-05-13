[Steam] Machinika: Museum FREE till 5-27-24

CAD4466HK
Get Machinika: Museum free on Steam till 5-27-24.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1507190/Machinika_Museum/
Machinika Museum invites you to discover and solve puzzles rich in mystery! An original adventure combining hidden objects and an intriguing story inspired by the excellent old school puzzle game Myst and the more recent The Room and The House of Da Vinci.
In a distant future, finding machines from alien civilizations is not unusual, especially in a museum dedicated to them. Your job is to receive these devices and to understand how to repair them.
But this time, something is different. You have not been given any information and this seems to be rather urgent... What are these machines? Who sent them? Why won't anyone give you any answers? You will have to find for yourself which secrets and stories are hidden behind these mechanisms.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjNhYmkvPjc
Key features:
- Mind-bending Puzzles: use your sharp logic skills and your sense of observation
- Mysterious sci-fi atmosphere and story: there is so much you don't know yet...
- Wonderful visuals, cryptic alien machines have never looked better
- Intuitive and enjoyable controls. Why make it complicated?
- 2 to 4 hours of gameplay and mystery
