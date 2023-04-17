Steam locked out users from reviewing games because Reasons???

TLDR;Game came out with very unpopular anti-cheat that remained on at all times and reported system usage even when the game was not running.Steam user gave game a negative review and provided instructions on how to remove the anti cheat.Valve locked that users ability to make reviews for 30 days.People “liked” or upvoted the review, those who did also got a 30 day ban from reviewing.Not super impactful but sort of shitty behaviour.