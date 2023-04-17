Steam locked out users from reviewing games because Reasons???

What's even shittier is that it doesn't sound like the user was telling anyone how to cheat, it was telling people how to turn off the anti-cheat after you closed the game so it wouldn't keep sending random data back to the anti-cheat vendor.



Their defense is that it could harm people's computer because they had to edit the registry. Ok...maybe, but whatever. People upvoting a review really didn't do anything to deserve a 30 day lock is flat out an abuse of power.