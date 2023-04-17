Steam locked out users from reviewing games because Reasons???

https://www.pcgamer.com/over-2400-s...cted-for-marking-a-negative-review-as-helpful

TLDR;
Game came out with very unpopular anti-cheat that remained on at all times and reported system usage even when the game was not running.

Steam user gave game a negative review and provided instructions on how to remove the anti cheat.
Valve locked that users ability to make reviews for 30 days.
People “liked” or upvoted the review, those who did also got a 30 day ban from reviewing.

Not super impactful but sort of shitty behaviour.
 
Seems that Steam removing the review on how to remove the cheat would have been an easier solution
 
What's even shittier is that it doesn't sound like the user was telling anyone how to cheat, it was telling people how to turn off the anti-cheat after you closed the game so it wouldn't keep sending random data back to the anti-cheat vendor.

Their defense is that it could harm people's computer because they had to edit the registry. Ok...maybe, but whatever. People upvoting a review really didn't do anything to deserve a 30 day lock is flat out an abuse of power.
 
