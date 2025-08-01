  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Steam] Kitchen Wars FREE till 8-04-25

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,735
Get Kitchen Wars free from Steam till 8-04-25. Game is in EA.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2955840/Kitchen_Wars/

Kitchen Wars is an action-packed game where players of 1-8 players aim to sabotage each other’s restaurants while keeping their customers satisfied.
Use weapons, steal chairs, throw items, level up to unlock boosters, and have a blast!

  • Serve Your Clients: Deliver meals quickly to keep customers happy and satisfied.
  • Purchase Upgrades and Items: Enhance your kitchen and unlock powerful boosters.
  • Attack the Opposing Restaurant: Disrupt your rivals with strategic attacks and sabotage.
  • Steal Chairs: Reduce your competitor’s seating capacity by swiping their chairs.
  • Upgrade Your Restaurant: Earn money from happy clients to invest in your kitchen and secure victory.

  • Local Multiplayer
  • Online Multiplayer
  • Steam Remote Play

Whether you're focused on improving your restaurant or causing chaos for your opponents, Kitchen Wars offers a blend of strategy, combat, and humor for an entertaining and competitive experience.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtWN4y0esYs
 
