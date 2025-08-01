[Steam] Kitchen Wars FREE till 8-04-25

CAD4466HK
Get Kitchen Wars free from Steam till 8-04-25. Game is in EA.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2955840/Kitchen_Wars/
Kitchen Wars is an action-packed game where players of 1-8 players aim to sabotage each other’s restaurants while keeping their customers satisfied.
Use weapons, steal chairs, throw items, level up to unlock boosters, and have a blast!
- Serve Your Clients: Deliver meals quickly to keep customers happy and satisfied.
- Purchase Upgrades and Items: Enhance your kitchen and unlock powerful boosters.
- Attack the Opposing Restaurant: Disrupt your rivals with strategic attacks and sabotage.
- Steal Chairs: Reduce your competitor’s seating capacity by swiping their chairs.
- Upgrade Your Restaurant: Earn money from happy clients to invest in your kitchen and secure victory.
- Local Multiplayer
- Online Multiplayer
- Steam Remote Play
Whether you're focused on improving your restaurant or causing chaos for your opponents, Kitchen Wars offers a blend of strategy, combat, and humor for an entertaining and competitive experience.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtWN4y0esYs