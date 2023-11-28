[Steam] Killer Instinct is now free to play

Killer Instinct is now free to play on Steam. The Anniversary Edition is $29.95. Free upgrade for those that already own it.Celebrate 10 years of Killer Instinct! The legendary fighting game franchise returns with an all new Anniversary update with improved matchmaking, balance updates, and more!Experience the thrill of combat with 29 characters, each with their own unique fighting style, combos, and finishers. Whether you're a veteran or a newcomer, you'll find plenty of challenges and rewards in the single-player modes and online multiplayer. Don't miss this opportunity to join the ultimate fight club and prove yourself as the supreme champion of Killer Instinct!FEATURES:• Fight for Free! Play various game modes with a free weekly rotating fighter, including online multiplayer. Get the complete collection by Upgrading to the Anniversary Edition to unlock all 29 fighters, retro costumes, premium accessories, and more from Seasons 1-3!• 20 stages with intense stage destruction• Competitive online multiplayer matches with state-of-the-art fighting game netcode• Test your PVP skills online and compete for place in the top 32 in Monthly Ranked Leagues• Extensive Dojo tutorial teaches all the core mechanics for Killer Instinct and Combo Breaker Training to master the art of breaking!• Discover the origins and rivalries of your favorite characters in Story Mode• Save the world in Shadow Lords, a revolutionary re-playable rogue-like Fighter mode! Build a team of fighters, collect powerful helper Guardians, Artifacts and Consumables to gain game changing abilities and buffs needed to stop the invasion of Gargos and his army of Mimics!• Free bonus- unlock Jago for use in all modes of play forever by playing Shadow Lords!• Fight an endless wave of fighters in Survival mode with a new twist- in Classic fight AI enemies or choose Shadow Survival to face Shadow Fighters, groundbreaking AI Fighters that use the strategy and playstyle of the real players that trained them!• Customizable Combo Assist OptionsSteam Features:• Online multiplayer. Pay attention to the Performance Grading test automatically performed before your first match.• Steam AchievementsADDITIONAL PC SPECIFICATIONS:• Additional supported peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, Xbox One Controller for Windows, Xbox 360 Controller for Windows, and Xbox 360 Fight Sticks.