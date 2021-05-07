[Steam key] Endless Space - Collection (DEAD)

Use this link to go to Endless Space on Gamivo.

Choose the lowest price seller (<$0.45) from the list and choose Buy Now:
1620373349697.png


Uncheck "Customer Protection Program" and enter discount code: ENDLESS-GAMIVO

1620373396304.png


Finish checkout to get a Steam key.

 
Last edited:
This doesn't work for me. I get an error when I enter the discount code "This coupon is limited to selected referrers."
 
Code doesn't work unless you're signed up for their blah blah blah something something.

Also obligatory grey market site bad comment.
 
Not sure. I had to make an account but didn't sign up for any newslettter. I was able to get the code.

Maybe specifically try:
  • Select Seller ILLUMICORPPRO
    • If not, select Seller RetailKeysSeller
  • Click Buy Now
  • In cart, apply discount code ENDLESS-GAMIVO
  • In cart, uncheck "Customer Protection Program Box"
  • Proceed to checkout
  • During checkout, Turn Off Gamivo Smart
  • Click "Claim Now"
  • Your total will be Free.
 
Xrave said:
Not sure. I had to make an account but didn't sign up for any newslettter. I was able to get the code.

Maybe specifically try:
  • Select Seller ILLUMICORPPRO
    • If not, select Seller RetailKeysSeller
  • Click Buy Now
  • In cart, apply discount code ENDLESS-GAMIVO
  • In cart, uncheck "Customer Protection Program Box"
  • Proceed to checkout
  • During checkout, Turn Off Gamivo Smart
  • Click "Claim Now"
  • Your total will be Free.
Regardless of the seller it tosses up the error "You are not eligible for this coupon." so it's targeted to certain people/regions.

YMMV type of situation I guess
 
