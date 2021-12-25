Steam (International) down China wide, Steam China still working

It’s currently unclear if the outage is an outright ban or the result of a DNS attack.

Steam international is down in China but the China only version is currently working normally with the full catalog of ~100 games, all state approved.

China has been cracking down on gaming and all online gaming hard over the past few months so this move would fall in line with their previous moves towards the industry but Valve nor the CCP have made any definitive comments on the issue and there is a lot of conflicting reports floating around.

https://www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2021/12/25/22853520/steam-global-china-banned

https://www.thegamer.com/steam-banned-china-christmas-day/
 
Is just China being China getting ready to clone the entire store/app and call "Seam" is not like they're known for anything besides stealing and cloning everyone without two fucks to give.
 
