[Steam] Haus Of Irndrous FREE till 7-19-25

Get Haus Of Irndrous free from Steam till 7-19-25. Will leave EA the 19th and be priced $1.99.In, survival means managing every move. Your stamina is limited—push too hard, and panic takes over. Your flashlight is your lifeline in the dark, but don’t count on it always working when you need it most. Every area is packed with puzzles that challenge your observation and logic skills, all while you're being hunted by enemies twisted by brutal genetic experiments. They’re not just out to get you—they’re built to disturb.The story inisn’t handed to you—it’s uncovered piece by piece. Hidden radios, scattered notes, and the eerie atmosphere of the mansion slowly reveal the truth. Each audio log offers clues to solve puzzles or sheds light on the dark past of the Afgarn Corporation and its inhuman experiments. Exploration and curiosity are rewarded, making you an active part of the mystery.Step into a retro-fueled nightmare.draws heavy inspiration from the 1980s, blending the mansion’s decaying elegance with period tech—think old-school radios and VHS-style visual and sound effects. The result is a hauntingly immersive experience that echoes the vibe of classic psychological horror.