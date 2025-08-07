[Steam] GUNTOUCHABLES FREE for 24hrs till 8-08-25

No one could have foreseen the end of times, but anyone could have prepared for it.​

Fortune Favors the Bold!​

Evolving Enemies​

Get GUNTOUCHABLES free from Steam for 24hrs. till 8-08-25. This is a brand new game that just launched today, after the 8th it will cost $4.99, get it free while you can.The entire world has fallen and the surface has been overrun by a hostile and aggressively-evolving horde of mutants. Well, not entirely. A motley group of persevering preppers are seizing their moment of glory and holding out against the abominable threat lurking right outside the perimeter of their makeshift establishment.Guntouchables is a 1-4 player co-op roguelike doomsday shooter where every second counts. Impeccable teamwork and wise decision-making will be key to beat the overwhelming odds when facing the ever-changing enemies of the wasteland.You must choose your character and play your part as one of the Guntouchables - a ragtag group of irrepressible survivors who’s been spending years preparing for the direst scenarios imaginable. Now they are facing the disaster of their dreams!Complete mission objectives and collect UpCrates for Cash and Perks that will increase your chances of survival in the wasteland as difficulty gradually escalates. Every second counts, and every reward is associated with a risk. Success must be found in the delicate sweet spot between boldness and greed.Between each mission, players must vote between a random selection of mutations that will grant enemies new traits and abilities. Fortunately, this choice will also offer the players immediate or long-term benefits, making the decision less obvious but more critical.