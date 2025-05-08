  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

[Steam] Geoguessr now on Steam and FREE

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,075
Geoguessr was once mobile and now has come to Steam for free with some bad reviews, free is free though.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3478870/GeoGuessr_Steam_Edition/

GeoGuessr Steam Edition takes you on a journey around the world, challenging you to recognize locations and outsmart your opponents. Each round places you in an unknown location, where you must use landscapes, signs, and landmarks to pinpoint your position. Face off against players worldwide in exciting multiplayer battles. Climb the leaderboard, sharpen your geography skills, and discover famous landmarks or hidden corners of the world. Every guess brings you closer to victory. Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate champion?

In this edition, you’ll compete against players from around the world in competitive Solo Duels. Starting in the Amateur Division, the game mode is structured around a ranking system. With skill and perseverance, you can rise to the prestigious Champion Division, where the best players face off to prove their mastery of the world. On your way to the Champion Division, you’ll access new features and game modes, such as No Move and the legendary NMPZ.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpZ7wn9kx3U
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top