[Steam] Geoguessr now on Steam and FREE

Geoguessr was once mobile and now has come to Steam for free with some bad reviews, free is free though.GeoGuessr Steam Edition takes you on a journey around the world, challenging you to recognize locations and outsmart your opponents. Each round places you in an unknown location, where you must use landscapes, signs, and landmarks to pinpoint your position. Face off against players worldwide in exciting multiplayer battles. Climb the leaderboard, sharpen your geography skills, and discover famous landmarks or hidden corners of the world. Every guess brings you closer to victory. Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate champion?In this edition, you’ll compete against players from around the world in competitive Solo Duels. Starting in the Amateur Division, the game mode is structured around a ranking system. With skill and perseverance, you can rise to the prestigious Champion Division, where the best players face off to prove their mastery of the world. On your way to the Champion Division, you’ll access new features and game modes, such as No Move and the legendary NMPZ.