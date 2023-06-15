[Steam] Exorsite EA FTP

CAD4466HK
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 1,881
Use the aerial perspective to control your units, you must accommodate them so that the objective is met, placing them in the most convenient place possible
You can also give the order to attack an enemy, follow a unit, place selected units in defensive or offensive mode, and even sequence a list of points through which said selected units can visit. You can also use the map to quickly go to a point or point your teammates to a point to perform an action
You can also give the order to attack an enemy, follow a unit, place selected units in defensive or offensive mode, and even sequence a list of points through which said selected units can visit. You can also use the map to quickly go to a point or point your teammates to a point to perform an action