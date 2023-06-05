[Steam] Eventide: Free Shoot 'Em Up FREE

CAD4466HK
Get Eventide: Free Shoot 'Em Up free on Steam!
A horizontal scrolling shoot 'em up with gameplay inspired by late 80's / early 90's arcade shoot 'em ups.
"This is a solo project, made in my spare time because I'm a fan of the genre.
If you enjoy the game please consider purchasing one of the 'Donation DLCs' to help cover the development costs of this game.
Featuring a noir/cyberpunk crossover with one of my full games that also features Arkady Smith.
Can be played using keyboard or gamepad.
Three unique levels each with their own boss.
Steam Leaderboard for a unified highscore competition.
Six alternative ships and six alternative drones unlocked upon level completion.
Three difficulty levels. Nine music tracks.
Thanks."