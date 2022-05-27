[Steam] Endless Space 2 (free till 6/3)

Click this link here Register/login-in to your Relic account for Free. When registering click the box to subscribe to their newsletter. After you login, click on the 'Sign up to our newsletter to get your free copy' link During the settings page, click on 'Newsletter Settings' and click 'Activate' to subscribe to their newsletter Once you have done so, proceed to link your Steam account w/ the following onscreen prompts The Endless Space 2 title will automatically be added to your Steam library for Free Note, if instructions are still not clear, please click this link for full details on redemption

Need to sign up for a Company of Heroes Relic account and then subscribe to their newsletter to get the game. Seems people have a lot of issues in browsers other than Edge, so that is recommended if you want to claim.