[Steam] Endless Space 2 (free till 6/3)

Xrave
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2004
- Messages
- 7,575
Need to sign up for a Company of Heroes Relic account and then subscribe to their newsletter to get the game. Seems people have a lot of issues in browsers other than Edge, so that is recommended if you want to claim.
- Click this link here
- Register/login-in to your Relic account for Free. When registering click the box to subscribe to their newsletter.
- After you login, click on the 'Sign up to our newsletter to get your free copy' link
- During the settings page, click on 'Newsletter Settings' and click 'Activate' to subscribe to their newsletter
- Once you have done so, proceed to link your Steam account w/ the following onscreen prompts
- The Endless Space 2 title will automatically be added to your Steam library for Free
- Note, if instructions are still not clear, please click this link for full details on redemption