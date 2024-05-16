[Steam] Endless Legend & 100% Orange Juice FREE

Create your own Legend​

Explore fantastic lands.​

Lead one of eight civilizations each with a unique gameplay style and storyline.

Survive through cold dark seasons that drive Auriga to its end. Will it also be yours?

Experience an endless replayability with randomly generated worlds and quests.

Set the size, shape, topography and more... to create your own world to discover.

Expand beyond the unknown.​

Conquer, build and develop villages into feared fortresses or wonderful cities.

Assimilate powerful minor factions and use their special traits and units wisely.

Hire, equip and train your heroes to become army leaders or city governors.

Raise your civilization by finding mysterious artefacts and forgotten technologies.

Exploit every opportunity.​

Evolve your civilization through the discovery of new advanced technologies.

Collect Dust, luxuries and strategic resources tradable on the marketplace.

Keep one step ahead of other civilizations through trade and subtle diplomacy.

Choose from different victory conditions and adapt your strategy on the fly.

Exterminate fools who defy you.​

Experience an innovative dynamic simultaneous turn-based battle system.

Use unit equipment, abilities and the terrain to overcome your opponents.

Zoom out of a battle and rule the other aspects of your empire seamlessly.

Define your custom civilizations and confront those created by your friends.

Features:​

Dice, cards, stars, battles and pudding

4 Single-player campaigns

Playable by up to 4 players online

Countless battle combinations

Utilize each character's unique combat attributes

More than 50 different cards to collect

Character abilities in the form of Hyper Cards

New Steam Features:​

Full HD support

Redesigned multiplayer experience using Steam's lobby system

Spectator mode

Avatar customization

New character skins to unlock

VAC enabled

Custom language support

Get Endless Legend free on Steam till 5-23-24. This has been free on Steam numerous times.Another sunrise, another day of toil. Food must be grown, industries built, science and magic advanced, and wealth collected. Urgency drives these simple efforts, however, for your planet holds a history of unexplained apocalypse, and the winter you just survived was the worst on record. A fact that has also been true for the previous five.As you discover the lost secrets of your world and the mysteries of the legends and ruins that exist as much in reality as in rumor, you will come to see that you are not alone. Other peoples also struggle to survive, to grow, and perhaps even to conquer.You have a city, a loyal populace, and a few troops; your power and magic should be sufficient to keep them alive. But beyond that, nothing is certain… Where will you go, what will you find, and how will you react? Will your trail be one of roses, or of blood?Get 100% Orange Juice free on Steam till 5-22-24.100% Orange Juice is a digital multiplayer board game populated by developer Orange Juice's all-star cast. Characters from Flying Red Barrel, QP Shooting, Suguri and Sora come together with all-new characters to duke it out... with dice.This is a world where dogs, people and machines fly through the air. In that world, a small patch of darkness was born. Infinitesimal at first, it gradually began to envelop everything...A youth named Kai, led by the mysterious life form known as Marie Poppo, begins a journey that will span worlds. The black, bottomless darkness of desire slowly eats away at both Kai and the world itself...Let Marie Poppo lead you into a mysterious world to play. Grab your deck of cards and let the games begin!