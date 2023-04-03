Steam ending support for Windows 7/8 on Jan 1, 2024

GoodBoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 29, 2004
Messages
2,463
From https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/4784-4F2B-1321-800A

"As of January 1 2024, Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems. After that date, the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. In order to continue running Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steam, users will need to update to a more recent version of Windows."
 
