[Steam] DRACOMATON FREE till 8-04-25

Get DRACOMATON free from Steam till 8-04-25.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2457890/DRACOMATON/

Dracomaton is a top-down roguelike bullet hell where you swap between multiple playstyles on the fly. Equip yourself with various Forms that have different strengths and weaknesses, OR Mod existing Forms with the characteristics of other ones!

  • A fast-paced, single-player experience built for interesting replayability
  • 10 unique Forms with 3 potential Mod versions each
  • Over 30+ build-influencing items, including several game-changing Chaos items
  • 2 tough bosses (shoutouts to Reggie the Run-killer)
  • Many secrets to uncover about the factory, the dragons, and the world beyond

With simple mouse-and-keyboard controls and controller compatibility, stack Forms and Items and mods until the bullets blur the screen, and try and try and try again to reach the very end.

And then, they awaken



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpDpOqzU8cQ
 
