[Steam] Distant Space FREE till 10-31-25

Get Distant Space free from Steam till 10-31-25 again for the umpteenth time.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/569610/Distant_Space/
Distant Space are present the arcade game of cosmic fights in arcade style of the 80's, this is a game where you can control the spaceship and forced to destroy extraterrestrials, which are moving in the certain order.
26 unique levels, fights against bosses and ear candy music of that era emphasize style of the Space Distant game.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0vBZCnNG3Q
