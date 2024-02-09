[Steam] Dirge FTP Horror co-op

Finally out of EA.Welcome to Dirge, a chilling multiplayer horror game set during the post-World War II period, when sinister monsters emerged and caused disturbances around the globe. Join the Paranormal Investigator Task Force and unravel the mysteries behind these supernatural occurrences. With up to four investigators and one player taking on the role of a terrifying monster, you must work together to survive and complete tasks to vanquish the unspeakable evil.Experience heart-racing asymmetrical multiplayer in Dirge's online PvP. In each chilling match, one player assumes the role of the monster, while up to four others join forces as paranormal investigators. As the monster, you'll leverage the shadows, terrain, and your inhuman might to hunt the investigators, who must cooperate to complete their objectives while evading your pursuit. Every decision can mean the difference between survival or an untimely demise. In this game of cat and mouse, the stakes are high: will you succumb to fear or become the predator?