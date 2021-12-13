Steam Deck Case - design for 512gb model

We recently posted pictures of the Steam Deck dev kits and final packaging. Today we're sharing one additional piece - the exclusive case that's limited to the 512 GB Steam Deck model.



Similar to the 256GB and 64GB models, the 512GB model comes shipped in a carrying case (which we decided to use as the actual packaging, rather than a traditional box). All cases are functionally identical, but there are cosmetic differences in the 512GB case's details: The outer Steam Deck logo is a different color, the zipper pulls are different, and the case's interior fabric is different. There are also two small additions to the 512GB case that the others don't have: a separate drawstring pouch for the power cord, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.



We've also included a look at the back of the case, so you can see the built-in storage pocket and elastic retaining band. This pocket is included in the carrying case for all models, and can be used for storing accessories (or a snack - you do you).



We hope that you get lots of use out of your carrying case - it's definitely built to last the lifetime of the product, so let us know how you end up using yours.