Steam Deck Case - design for 512gb model

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1675180/view/3122680206608729958
Valve released details of the steam deck case for the 512gb model.
IMO looks sturdy and form fitting for concern free transport.
The announcement of the Steam Deck dev kits / final packaging noted the 64 and 256gb model case.
We recently posted pictures of the Steam Deck dev kits and final packaging. Today we're sharing one additional piece - the exclusive case that's limited to the 512 GB Steam Deck model.
Similar to the 256GB and 64GB models, the 512GB model comes shipped in a carrying case (which we decided to use as the actual packaging, rather than a traditional box). All cases are functionally identical, but there are cosmetic differences in the 512GB case's details: The outer Steam Deck logo is a different color, the zipper pulls are different, and the case's interior fabric is different. There are also two small additions to the 512GB case that the others don't have: a separate drawstring pouch for the power cord, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.
We've also included a look at the back of the case, so you can see the built-in storage pocket and elastic retaining band. This pocket is included in the carrying case for all models, and can be used for storing accessories (or a snack - you do you).
We hope that you get lots of use out of your carrying case - it's definitely built to last the lifetime of the product, so let us know how you end up using yours.
