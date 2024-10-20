Steam Deck 2 on hold until a generational leap in compute performance

"We're keeping an eye on chips and APU that are available. The things that are available right now are not right yet. But maybe in two to three years, there will be something that is good in the same way that our current APU is, in terms of the power envelope, with performance, with battery draw. All of those things have to be in the sweet spot for a real move to a new chip."



"For us to make a second version," Aldehayyat then chimes in, "we will be able to have a substantial performance improvement while sticking to a similar kind of power range and weight to battery life. And that's not going to happen next year or the year after that. It's probably going to be more than that."