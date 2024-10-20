  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Steam Deck 2 on hold until a generational leap in compute performance

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
3,714

Valve confirms the Steam Deck won't have annual releases — Steam Deck 2 on hold until a generational leap in compute performance takes place​

News
By Hassam Nasir
published 3 hours ago
The Steam Deck 2 might be significantly faster than its predecessor.

Valve has clarified that the Steam Deck 2 will likely not be hitting shelves anytime soon until a "generational leap in compute" takes place, as reported in an interview with Reviews.org.

https://www.tomshardware.com/video-...tm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=twitter.com

On the more technical side, APUs nowadays are hardly faster at sub-15W levels than they were with Rembrandt (Ryzen 6000 Mobile). Lunar Lake is a step in the right direction due to its design choices but if even that is insignificant for Valve, then the Steam Deck 2 may be a large jump in performance and battery life. Valve is also working on an ARM64 version of Proton, so using Arm cores alongside a GPU solution from Intel/AMD/NVIDIA is also a possibility like the Nintendo Switch.


Don’t expect Valve to follow the trend of yearly handheld releases​


“It is important to us, and we’ve tried to be really clear, we are not doing the yearly cadence,” said Yang. “We’re not going to do a bump every year. There’s no reason to do that. And, honestly, from our perspective, that’s kind of not really fair to your customers to come out with something so soon that’s only incrementally better. So we really do want to wait for a generational leap in compute without sacrificing battery life before we ship the real second generation of Steam Deck. But it is something that we’re excited about and we’re working on.”
 
Not sure about the PR reasoning, not fair to their customer if they keep the same price for a better steam deck to absolute zero cost to them .... I do not think their customer minded when they shifted to tsmc6-oled, without generational leap.

So soon ? It will be 3 years old this February, going zen2-rdna 2 to zen5-rdna 4 (with their mobile focused AI upscaling) could be a good step (a bit of an arrow throw to AMD if that not the case)
 
LukeTbk said:
going zen2-rdna 2 to zen5-rdna 4 (with their mobile focused AI upscaling) could be a good (a bit of an arrow throw to AMD if that not the case)
They could use upcoming kracken point (zen 5 + rdna 3.5) if they don't need PS5 like RT & Upscaling. I hope they release one based on that
 
They went into a bit more detail about this like a year ago in an interview with Norman Chan for the Youtube channel Tested.
 
Hardly news. They've been repeating this since release.

Keep in mind that this does not exclude product refreshes that could still provide significant non-performance related improvements, as shown by the oled version. Apparently, that was news to some back when that refresh released.
 
Valve may not be creating yearly iterations of the Steam Deck, but it's having to give the same answer every year.

Valve says its 'not really fair to your customers' to create yearly iterations of something like the Steam Deck, instead it's waiting 'for a generational leap in compute without sacrificing battery life'​


This almost precisely echoes what Yang told me around the launch of the OLED version last year: "It needs to be the right time," he tells me. "And we have to have the right parts for it. So we really want there to be a generational leap in performance for us to be able to comfortably call it a Steam Deck 2.

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ha...flow&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com
 
So no kracken point based steam deck 2 🤔🤔

"We're keeping an eye on chips and APU that are available. The things that are available right now are not right yet. But maybe in two to three years, there will be something that is good in the same way that our current APU is, in terms of the power envelope, with performance, with battery draw. All of those things have to be in the sweet spot for a real move to a new chip."

"For us to make a second version," Aldehayyat then chimes in, "we will be able to have a substantial performance improvement while sticking to a similar kind of power range and weight to battery life. And that's not going to happen next year or the year after that. It's probably going to be more than that."
Marees said:
: "It needs to be the right time," he tells me. "And we have to have the right parts for it
Sounds like "We're looking for a part someone else already paid the engineering costs for." which makes sense. Steam Deck felt like a thing they did because there was this cpu floating out there that AMD wanted to sell, and Valve said sure.

Let other people build iterations, but if someone comes around with another cpu that they need to sell, Valve is listening.
 
toast0 said:
Sounds like "We're looking for a part someone else already paid the engineering costs for." which makes sense. Steam Deck felt like a thing they did because there was this cpu floating out there that AMD wanted to sell, and Valve said sure.

Let other people build iterations, but if someone comes around with another cpu that they need to sell, Valve is listening.
Reportedly, the steam deck APU was meant for Microsoft but they chickened out
 
Marees said:
Reportedly, the steam deck APU was meant for Microsoft but they chickened out
I bet if they went with it and made a 'portable Xbox' before Valve picked it up for their Steam Deck; MS' "Series" generation of consoles would've found a lot more success.
 
Apparently there is no steam deck 2 APU with zen 6 & RDNA 5

What we have is medusa premium with AT4 (24 CU RDNA 5) to be used as Z3E in 2027 (or 2028) Asus rog 'xbox' Ally X2 handhelds costing between $800 to $1000

& Canis a fully custom monolithic PS6 handheld (4x zen 6c + 2x zen 6lp + 16 CU RDNA 5) in same budget as switch 2

Also ARM based Soundwave but Valve unlikely to use ARM

Effectively Valve cannot guarantee volumes, hence AMD has apparently told valve to pound sand



Marees said:
Zen 6 laptop apu roadmap
  1. Desktop to laptop APU — Gator Range (with RDNA 3.75?)
  2. strix halo socket
    1. MDSH (medusa halo) — with AT3 (48 CU RDNA 5)
  3. Strix point socket
    1. MDSP (medusa premium) — with AT4 (24 CU RDNA 5)
    2. MDS1 + 12 CPU CCD
    3. MDS1 (medusa point) — monolithic with upto 8 CU RDNA 3.75? & 4x z6 + 4x z6c + 2x z6lp
    4. MDS2 — monolithic with upto 4 CU RDNA 3.75?
    5. MDS3 (bumblebee) — monolithic with upto 2 CU RDNA 3.75? & 2x z6 + 2x z6c + 2x z6lp
  4. Mendocino replacement ??

View attachment 751873


AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:​

Zen ArchitectureZen 7Zen 6CZen 6Zen 5 (C)Zen 4 (C)Zen 3+Zen 3Zen 2Zen+Zen 1
Core CodenameTBAMonarchMorpheusNirvana (Zen 5)
Prometheus (Zen 5C)		Persphone (Zen 4)
Dionysus (Zen 4C)		WarholCerebrusValhallaZen+Zen
CCD CodenameTBATBATBAEldoraDurangoTBCBrekenridgeAspen HighlandsN/AN/A
Process NodeTBA3nm/2nm?3nm/2nm?3nm4nm6nm7nm7nm12nm14nm
ServerTBAEPYC Venice (6th Gen)EPYC Venice (6th Gen)EPYC Turin (5th Gen)EPYC Genoa (4th Gen)
EPYC Siena (4th Gen)
EPYC Bergamo (4th Gen)		N/AEPYC Milan (3rd Gen)EPYC Rome (2nd Gen)N/AEPYC Naples (1st Gen)
High-End DesktopTBATBATBARyzen Threadripper 9000 (Shamida Peak)Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (Storm Peak)N/ARyzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal)Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak)Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax)Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven)
Mainstream Desktop CPUsTBATBARyzen **** (Olympic Ridge)Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge)Ryzen 7000 (Raphael)Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled)Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer)Ryzen 3000 (Matisse)Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge)Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge)
Enthusiast Mobile CPUsTBATBARyzen **** (Gator Range)Ryzen 9000HX (Fire Range)Ryzen 7000HX (Dragon Range)N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APURyzen AI 500 (Sound Wave)?Ryzen AI 500 (TBA)Ryzen AI 400 (Medusa Point / BB)Ryzen AI 300 (Strix Point)
Ryzen *** (Krackan Point)		Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix)Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt)Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)
Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo)		Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)
Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne)		Ryzen 3000 (Picasso)Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge)
Low-Power MobileTBATBATBARyzen *** (Escher)Ryzen 7000 (Mendocino)TBATBARyzen 5000 (Van Gogh)
Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest)		N/AN/A

View attachment 751874

News Sources: Momomo_US, @x86deadandback
News Source: Momomo_US

https://wccftech.com/amd-zen-6-mobility-cpu-family-leak-gator-ranges-medusa-point-medusa-bb/

https://wccftech.com/roadmap-confir...027-panther-lake-medusa-point-amd-zen-6-2026/
