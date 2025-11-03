  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[Steam] Death Fungeon FREE till 11-05-25

Get Death Fungeon free on Steam till 11-05-25.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/897630/Death_Fungeon/

A cute pixel art puzzle platform game, with both stealth and parkour elements. Death Fungeon pits you against a deadly prison packed with traps, treacherous terrain and hulking brutish prison guards.

Use your wits, cunning and agility to stay one step ahead of your would be captures. You can take the stealthy approach, progressing slowly, hiding in amongst objects and staying out of the sight of guards. Or utilise your athletic ability to wall jump, grab on to ledges and speed run your way past each challenge.

93bf58b77f7d4c3558603881daff4143.jpg


66b070b16bcdc81ea9b184a92036433f.jpg


1e1d8e19ce6990682cfb2922af5e8c93.jpg



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wQ7CmvOpew
 
