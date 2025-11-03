[Steam] Death Fungeon FREE till 11-05-25

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,968
Get Death Fungeon free on Steam till 11-05-25.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/897630/Death_Fungeon/
A cute pixel art puzzle platform game, with both stealth and parkour elements. Death Fungeon pits you against a deadly prison packed with traps, treacherous terrain and hulking brutish prison guards.
Use your wits, cunning and agility to stay one step ahead of your would be captures. You can take the stealthy approach, progressing slowly, hiding in amongst objects and staying out of the sight of guards. Or utilise your athletic ability to wall jump, grab on to ledges and speed run your way past each challenge.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wQ7CmvOpew
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/897630/Death_Fungeon/
A cute pixel art puzzle platform game, with both stealth and parkour elements. Death Fungeon pits you against a deadly prison packed with traps, treacherous terrain and hulking brutish prison guards.
Use your wits, cunning and agility to stay one step ahead of your would be captures. You can take the stealthy approach, progressing slowly, hiding in amongst objects and staying out of the sight of guards. Or utilise your athletic ability to wall jump, grab on to ledges and speed run your way past each challenge.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wQ7CmvOpew