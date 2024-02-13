[Steam] Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition FREE till 2-15-24

Get Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition free on Steam till 2-15-24.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/383180/Dead_Island_Riptide_Definitive_Edition/

Continue the story of the outbreak and see another paradise gone to hell - fully remastered.

Paradise gone to Hell!​

Welcome to the zombie apocalypse experience of a lifetime – and now more beautiful than ever. Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, your only thought is: Survive!

The Dead Island Experience​

Smash heads, crack skulls and slice ‘em up with visceral astounding melee combat and true story-based 4 player co-op in a sprawling open world just waiting for exploration.

Features

  • Includes all previously released DLC!
  • Fully remastered: Experience Dead Island: Riptide in crisp full HD with improved graphics, game models and a photorealistic lighting system with physically based shading
  • Adrenaline-Fuelled Combat: Smash heads, crack skulls and slice ‘em up with the weapon of your choice in the visceral astounding melee combat
  • Seamless Coop Multiplayer: Collaborate with your friends, live through a story of the struggle for survival in a world gone mad
  • Experience the atmosphere: Experience the dense atmosphere - feel the destruction, the horror and madness. Immerse yourself in the turmoil that is taking place on the Island.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NleKBTeNZQQ
 
So is this similar to Left 4 Dead in that it is a lot of fun with 3 others fighting against zombies on your way to a check point, but if you play by yourself not quite as good?
 
So is this similar to Left 4 Dead in that it is a lot of fun with 3 others fighting against zombies on your way to a check point, but if you play by yourself not quite as good?
I would say it's more like Dying light except with out the Volatiles. I've always soloed it and had a good time, it is rather old so be prepared.

 
