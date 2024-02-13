[Steam] Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition FREE till 2-15-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,529
Get Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition free on Steam till 2-15-24.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/383180/Dead_Island_Riptide_Definitive_Edition/
Continue the story of the outbreak and see another paradise gone to hell - fully remastered.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NleKBTeNZQQ
Paradise gone to Hell!Welcome to the zombie apocalypse experience of a lifetime – and now more beautiful than ever. Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, your only thought is: Survive!
The Dead Island ExperienceSmash heads, crack skulls and slice ‘em up with visceral astounding melee combat and true story-based 4 player co-op in a sprawling open world just waiting for exploration.
Features
- Includes all previously released DLC!
- Fully remastered: Experience Dead Island: Riptide in crisp full HD with improved graphics, game models and a photorealistic lighting system with physically based shading
- Adrenaline-Fuelled Combat: Smash heads, crack skulls and slice ‘em up with the weapon of your choice in the visceral astounding melee combat
- Seamless Coop Multiplayer: Collaborate with your friends, live through a story of the struggle for survival in a world gone mad
- Experience the atmosphere: Experience the dense atmosphere - feel the destruction, the horror and madness. Immerse yourself in the turmoil that is taking place on the Island.
