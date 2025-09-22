[Steam] Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior FREE till 9-23-25

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,907
Get Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior free from Steam till 9-23-25. And that is the way they spell Traveling, that is no typo.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/928840/Cybarian_The_Time_Travelling_Warrior/
Cybarian The Tme Travelling Warrior is a classically inspired arcade action game, with a mixture of modern and retro gaming tropes.
The game is an amalgamation of old school 2d platformers and side scrolling beat em’ ups.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4Mk9WJ2Bhc
Features
- Beautifully animated and expertly realised retro style pixel art.
- Epic boss battles! Expand your abilities!
- Explosive and engaging combat!
- Classic platforming.
