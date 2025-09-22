  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

[Steam] Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior FREE till 9-23-25

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,907
Get Cybarian: The Time Travelling Warrior free from Steam till 9-23-25. And that is the way they spell Traveling, that is no typo.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/928840/Cybarian_The_Time_Travelling_Warrior/

Cybarian The Tme Travelling Warrior is a classically inspired arcade action game, with a mixture of modern and retro gaming tropes.

The game is an amalgamation of old school 2d platformers and side scrolling beat em’ ups.

Features

  • Beautifully animated and expertly realised retro style pixel art.

  • Epic boss battles! Expand your abilities!

  • Explosive and engaging combat!

  • Classic platforming.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4Mk9WJ2Bhc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top